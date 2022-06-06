Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials

As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.

"We're vaccinating in a very targeted way. So we vaccinated people that had high-risk exposure in the last 14 days," said Dr. Genevieve Bergeron, Montreal's chief infectious diseases chief officer.

ÉCLOSIONS DE CAS SUSPECTÉS DE VARIOLE DU SINGE | Les symptômes rapportés consistent principalement en des lésions cutanées au niveau de la bouche et des organes génitaux.



IMPORTANT ‼️ consultez l'info complète : https://t.co/BuzdxOEigP pic.twitter.com/TN3KgBMYHw

The majority of Quebec cases are in Montreal. According to Bergeron, the city has reached 82 cases, although not all of them have been officially confirmed.

Canada's first two confirmed cases were detected on May 26 in Quebec, which remains the province with the highest rate of infection.

Although monkeypox is not classified as a sexually-transmitted disease, Bergeron said it's frequently spread through sexual contact.

"We're seeing the chain of transmission mainly in social networks in men who have sex with men," said Bergeron.

She said anyone who believes they have monkeypox should self-isolate and notify those they've been in contact with.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes and sores.

With files from CTV's Vanessa Lee.