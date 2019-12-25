Overcrowding in Quebec's ERs dwindles on Christmas Day
Overcrowding in Quebec’s emergency rooms abated somewhat by Wednesday morning with the occupancy rate decreasing in particular in Montreal’s two main pediatric hospitals.
Index Sante reported that 69 per cent of beds at Ste-Justine were occupied and 25 per cent were occupied in the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
As of Christmas Eve, three of Montreal’s 21 ER had an occupancy rate over 100 per cent: St. Mary’s at 127 per cent, Lakeshore General at 123 per cent and the Jewish General at 102 per cent. At its peak on Saturday the Jewish General reported an occupancy rate of 147 per cent.
Half of the eight hospitals in the Monteregie region were overcapacity as were the ER in the Granby Hospital Centre, Sept-Iles Hospital, St-Jerome Regional Hospital and Ste-Croix Hospital in Drummondville.
