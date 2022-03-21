Overdue payments to Quebec health-care workers begin

Payments due to thousands of Quebec health-care workers for months have finally begun to flow.

The Canadian Press reported in October that thousands of health-care workers were owed delayed payments for wage increases, bonuses and even pay equity payments.

Then, in early November, nurses were added to the list of those owed money.

Quebec explained the delays in payment by the many changes that had to be made to payrolls, as well as the number of employees affected, which meant that the private companies that process payrolls had not been able to make the changes in time.

Health-care workers were angry, especially since Quebec was asking even more of them in a time of pandemic.

The situation is now being resolved.

The FTQ-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES), which represents orderlies, reported Monday that most of the bonuses and salary increases due have begun to be paid in most institutions. However, this is not the case for pay equity payments.

The FIQ (Fédération interprofessionnelle en santé) described the situation as very flexible: retroactive payments and salary increases have begun to be paid, but several premiums related to the collective agreement and ministerial decrees are still not paid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 21, 2022.