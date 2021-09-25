Overnight crimes involving gunfire, assault leave 19-year-old dead, another injured, and two arrested in Montreal

A young man has died in a Montreal hospital after arriving with bullet wounds early Saturday morning.

Police were notified at 4:30 a.m. that the 19-year-old had sought hospital care, though details of how he was injured remain unclear.

The man succumbed to his injuries shortly after he arrived.

At 4:15 a.m., officers received several calls reporting gunfire on de Sève Street, near Drake Street, in the Southwest borough.

Police arrived on the scene shortly after and found bullet casings on the ground at around 4:30 a.m.

A media relations officer said police are not prepared to confirm whether the 19-year-old was involved in that incident.

No victims nor suspects were located.

It was just one episode in a particularly violent night in Montreal.

TRIPLEX RESIDENTS REPORT BULLET FIRED INTO UNIT FROM NEIGHBOURS ABOVE

Earlier that night, at around 11:45 p.m., police responded to another call concerning gunshots in a residential triplex in Lasalle.

When police arrived at the building located at Dollard Avenue and Trudeau Street, they met with residents on the first floor who were suprised to witness a bullet fired through their ceiling from the apartment above.

Police visited a unit on the second level, where they located a bullet hole in the apartment floor. Two residents, a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were arrested.

There were no reported injuries.

WOMAN INJURED FOLLOWING ALLEGED BREAK AND ENTER

Police are also looking for a 31-year-old man suspected of forcing himself into a woman's apartment and injuring her on Provost Street, near 13th Avenue in Lachine.

At around 4:15 a.m., a 34-year-old woman arrived in hospital with wounds caused by a sharp object.

Police say the victim and her alleged attacker knew each other, and believe the two were involved in a drug-related conflict.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In her re-election bid, Montreal mayoral candidate Valerie Plante revealed a new public security plan to "preserve the secure character" of the city Saturday.

Plante pledged to spend $110 million on public security if re-elected.