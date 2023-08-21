iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Overnight shooting, stabbings in northeast Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured


Montreal police (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal)

Police are investigating a shooting and two stabbings early Monday morning in northeast Montreal that left one dead and two injured.

Officers were first called to 25th and 46th Streets in the Saint-Michel district around 12:10 a.m. after shots were reported in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

A security perimeter was set up while forensic identification technicians and the canine squad combed the scene. 

Police have yet to narrow down a suspect or make any arrests in this case. 

About an hour later, around 1:10 a.m., police were called to an apartment in a residential building on Marie-Victorin Street near Langelier Boulevard in Montreal North. Officers found a 52-year-old man with stab wounds who was conscious when taken to hospital.

A little later, a 34-year-man, also with stab wounds, presented himself to police at the same apartment where they were investigating.

Police say it's unclear whether his stabbing is linked to that of the 52-year-old man's. 

No arrests have been made in either stabbing.

With files from The Canadian Press. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*