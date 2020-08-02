Oy, Canada: Quebecers take to Twitter over Buble's English-only anthem

While many Quebecers were thrilled by the Canadiens 3-2 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, some were less happy with what happened before the game.

As with many things during the COVID-19 pandemic, the singing of the national anthem was unusual. Superstar Michael Buble performed his take on 'O, Canada,' which was recorded in the empty Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Some took to Twitter to express their displeasure at his choice to sing the anthem in English only.

Former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre was among them.

Pas foutu de faire l’hymne national dans les 2 langues.... merci @NHL���� #HabsDC

Bloc Quebecois MP Denis Trudel also took to social media to complain, calling the anthem “Business as usual.”

Paraît que l'hymne national était seulement en anglais hier soir au match des #Canadiens à Toronto !

Business as usual...#polcan

Coderre and Trudel weren't alone in their anger as many other Quebecers shamed the NHL and Buble for the rendition.

La game a Toronto l'hymne national pré-enregistré a Vancouver... Ça n'aurait pas été une grosse affaire que de demandé a un francophone de la faire a la place de Michael Buble.

Michael Buble aurait dû chanté l’hymne national dans les 2 langues. En plus s’il était intelligent, en chantant en français, il aurait pu faire des nouveaux fans au Québec. Pas trop bright mon Michael. Qu’il continue à chanter ses tubes de Noël

Still, others were just happy to hear their favourite singer before the Habs' first game in almost five months.

Michael Buble qui chante l'hymne nationale canadien du match Oilers/Hawks. Ma journée est faite ����#GOAT��