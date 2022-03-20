Oysters recalled over possible norovirus contamination, those with suspected symptoms should 'call your doctor'

Residents of several provinces are being warned not to consume certain Steller Bay Shellfish brand oysters over a possible norovirus contamination.

The oysters were sold in Quebec, British Coumbia, Alberta, and Ontario, though they may have been distributed elsewhere.

The affected products include:

Kusshi Oysters, processed on March 7, 10, and 14

Large Kusshi Oysters, processed on March 7, 8, and 14

Stellar Bay Gold, processed on March 7

People infected with norovirus usually develop stomach flu-like symptoms within 12-48 hours after exposure. Typical symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea. Other symptoms include fever, headache, chills, and fatigue.

While symptoms typically clear within two days, those who become infected should drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

"If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor," read the recall notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

"There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products," read the notice.