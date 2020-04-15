P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn donate Beyond Meat products to Montreal's Sun Youth Organization

Vegetarians who receive food from Sun Youth Organization will be happy to know that Subway’s Beyond Meat subs could end up in their next delivery.

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn announced on Tuesday via their Instagram pages that they are teaming up with Beyond Meat as part of the company’s pledge to feed one million people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the ways we’re pushing this forward and reaching local communities is with the help of Beyond Meat brand ambassadors and fans,” reads the company’s web page.

The brand has pledged to help feed people who use food banks, frontline workers and other organizations in need.

“We’re sending over some care packages, and we’re thrilled we can do our part for Sun Youth,” Vonn said in the Instagram video.

@lindseyvonn and I are excited to be contributing to @beyondmeat's pledge to feed 1M people! We are so proud to be giving @subwaycanada meals to @jeunesseausoleilsunyouth to support kids and families in need right now. #GoBeyond #givingback @pksubbanfoundation

A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on Apr 13, 2020 at 11:08am PDT

“We’d like to thank (P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn), absolutely, and encourage anybody else that wants to give that we are doing our possible to keep the food bank open in these times,” said Eric Kingsley, the director of emergency services at Sun Youth. “We’ve continued to service all the families that have been asking for our help, so we’re making home deliveries.”

Employees at Sun Youth who usually work in schools and with sports teams who’ve found themselves with lots of time on their hands have become drivers for the organization. Sun Youth has found ways to make sure deliveries are safe for both drivers and the families receiving the bags of food.

“We took all the food requests in a day, we break them up into sectors, and we send out our drivers to deliver,” Kingsley said. “It’s pretty much next day delivery.”

Food bags usually include vegetables, milk, eggs, pasta, and assorted frozen goods.

“In the assorted frozen goods, that’s where you could get some meat products,” Kingsley said. The organization tries to accommodate vegetarians by doubling up on non-meat items for their bags.

“I had a conversation with a vegetarian this morning,” Kingsley said. “We do try and make a difference for the vegetarian bags.”

Beyond Meat said its goal has always been to make an impact through food. Its pledge spans across North America, and they have been using ambassadors to help reach communities. Other ambassadors include Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.

“Montreal, we are thinking of you, everything’s going to be alright,” Subban said.