P.K. Subban still helping out at Children's Hospital by feeding staff

P.K. Subban might not be a Montrealer anymore, but he's still finding ways to support the community as it grapples with the COVID-19 crisis.

The defenceman, now with the New Jersey Devils, and his fiancee Lindsey Vonn have been sending food to staff at the Montreal Children's Hospital every Friday through the month of April.

“I wanted to do something,” he told CTV News. “Not every time there's an opportunity to give back do we always jump at it. During this time, everyone's struggling and Lindsey and I wanted to make sure we gave back as much as we can. You can't give back traditionally because of the virus, we can't go to the hospital so we chose to use a program with Sun Youth.”

While Subban was traded almost four years ago, he has maintained close ties to the Children's Hospital, which he regularly visited while playing for the Habs.

“It's the patients, the families and the nurses and the doctors,” he said. “Every time I go there, I feel like I never left. When I was traded from Montreal, I wasn't sure if it would be possible to happen but the one thing I knew is I would stay to my word to the patients and the families.”

