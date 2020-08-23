iHeartRadio
Paddleboarder's body found by SQ divers in the Lake of Two Mountains

People beat the heat by wading in the Lake of Two Mountains near the town of Hudson, west of Montreal, Saturday, June 20, 2020, as a heat wave hits the region and the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Authorities are urging caution on the water after a string of deaths. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The body of the young man in his 20s who fell off a paddleboard in Oka National Park has been recovered from Lake of Two Mountains north of Montreal.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) divers discovered the man in the early afternoon on Sunday, said SQ Sergeant Marie-Michele Moore.

The man and a friend were on paddleboards when, for some as yet unknown reason, they found themselves in the water.

The police received a report of people in distress around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived at the scene, one of the two young men had been rescued by boaters, but the other was under the water.

The Canadian Coast Guard and the fire department in the area started a search in the evening, while patrol boats searched the shores, but to no avail.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.

