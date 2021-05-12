iHeartRadio
Palais de Congres offering walk-ins for vaccines and a 'surprise guest' to lure young people

Montrealers who are looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine but don’t want to wait for an appointment might be in luck if they head downtown on Thursday.

The regional health authority, CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’Ile-de-Montreal, announced it will start doing daily walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Palais de Congres beginning Thursday and it is hoping it will lure more young people who are now eligible with a “surprise guest.”

There were no other details as to who this mystery guest will be, but he or she will be at the mass vaccination centre between 9 and 10 a.m. to “greet young and old alike,” according to a news release.

The CIUSSS said it is setting aside a few hundred doses every day for walk-ins.

Although walk-ins will be available, the regional health authority said appointments through the online portal, Clic Sante, are still preferred.

