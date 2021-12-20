Palais des congres vaccination site no longer closing down on Christmas Eve; operations to ramp up in January

One of Montreal’s largest vaccination sites, which was set to close on Christmas Eve, is now staying open and will ramp up operations as COVID-19 cases soar in Quebec.

The Palais des congrès announced earlier this month it would shut down permanently, but now says it will remain open seven days a week and boost its capacity for vaccine doses.

The centre will be open for vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for people five and older with and without appointments. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being offered.

Beginning in January, its daily vaccine capacity will also increase from 1,000 to 3,500 doses.

Over the holiday period, the Palais des congrès will have reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24; it will also be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, as well as Jan. 1 and 2.

The Centre-Sud regional health board says the vaccination centre at 955 de Maisonneuve Boulevard East, which was to replace the Palais des congrès location when it closed, will now “open at a later date.”

People who already have appointments at this location will be contacted to have their bookings modified.