Pandemic have you stressed? A good night of sleep could help

One could be forgiven for feeling anxiety these days but doctors are stressing the importance of still getting a full eight hours of sleep per night.

“In a stressful situation it's a normal reaction to not sleep,” said physician Julie Carrier.

Carrier and other doctors have teamed up for the Sleep On It Canada campaign, which reminds Canadians that sleep is an important tool for getting through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The function of sleep is to maintain your well-being both at the emotional, cognitive and physical level,” said Carrier.

Carrier said prioritizing sleep reduces anxiety, helps with good decision making and is important for maintaining a healthy immune system. She added that not getting enough sleep during a crisis is normal and worrying about it will only make matters worse.

“Insomnia is also a cycle, so often people are not sleeping well for the right reason, like the COVID-19 crisis,” she said. “We don't sleep well because of stress and anxiety but then insomnia becomes pathological when people start to obsess about their sleep.”

The Sleep On It Canada website offers tips on getting a healthy amount of sleep, such as establishing a bedtime routine and trying to maintain a regular work and sleep schedule.

“Even if it's not the same schedule as usual, try to keep it regular if feasible,” said Carrier. “Many people will not be able to follow this because they're on the front lines of the crisis.”

For those directly involved in battling the pandemic, specific advice will also be posted on the campaign's website.

