Pandemic means tenants can't escape noisy repair work on NDG apartment building

Several residents at an apartment complex located on Côte-des-Neiges/NDG borough say they're fed up with ongoing construction work being done on their building, made worse by the pandemic.

One resident who reached out to yourstory@cjad.com said the work on the side of the building at Old Orchard and Monkland began in August with very little warning and has continued seven days a week from 7a.m. to around 3 or 4 p.m.

With the ongoing pandemic, many seniors are confined to their apartment and are unable to escape the loud drilling noises that fill the hallways and apartments all day long.

Several residents say they have asked the building manager when the work will be completed but they're never given a straight answer and are always told, "in a few weeks".

"They ignore my complaints," said one resident who did not wish to be identified for fear of repercussions from the landlord.

"I no longer have insulation in my walls where work is being done and I have asked for a heater but they haven't given me one."

Another resident said management gets angry when he asks when work will be completed.

"It's over 4 months now. I am fed up. I can't concentrate and I work from home," he added. "I've proposed to have them at least cut it down to a few days a week but they just don't want to budge on anything," said another tenant.



CJAD 800 spoke to the building manager who said the work is for emergency brick repair and is expected to wrap up before the holidays. A request to speak with the landlord for more information went unanswered.

