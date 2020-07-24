Pandemic punchlines: Just For Laughs hosts drive-in comedy show
Ready for some COVID-themed comedy?
It exists: Just For Laughs' new show, starting tonight, is not only virus-safe but also has some pandemic punchlines that—one comedian promises—are funny.
“Comedy and tragedy, they are the two sides” to life’s coins, says comedian Frank Spadone.
Fellow Italians may or may not appreciate Spadone’s take on their virus preparedness.
“Italians, we've been covering stuff in plastic for years now, so we're way ahead of the curve there...”
The show is just two nights, held at the Royalmount drive-in near the Decarie Circle, for $122 per car.
Friday’s show was relationship themed, with Graham Chittenden, Eman El-Husseini and Ali Hassan.
Saturday’s show is hosted by Spadone and features Jess Salomon, Eddy King and others.
People need to laugh right now, Spadone says.
“It starts off as tragedy, and if you can find the angle it becomes comedy.”
