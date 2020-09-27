Pandemic sparks growing interest in smart lockers for package deliveries

A Quebec-based company says the pandemic has boosted interest in and sales of their products - smart lockers for package deliveries.

With more and more online shopping and deliveries, some office and condo towers are seeing parcels pile up in their lobbies with some getting stolen.

Expedibox says they're getting more calls about their smart lockers - no keys, no contact; the lockers are installed in the building and deliveries are dropped off in the lockers that are opened with a code punched in on a touch screen. You get an email or text once it's delivered.

"Most of the time when they call us, (it's) because they are fed up with the problem - the problem of theft or littering in all of those places so they are trying to solve the problem as quick as possible," said head of development Alexandre Vignola Côté in an interview with CJAD 800.

Côté said before the pandemic, most of their business - 75% - came from companies and public institutions. Now it's mostly residential sales with business clients making up 40% of sales.

Expedibox started out in 2017 and began sales in earnest two years later, installing smart lockers at companies such as Hydro-Quebec and Ubisoft. The La Tour des Canadiens 2 condo tower downtown is their latest client.

The CEO of Expedibox, Francis Campbell was tired of seeing his parcels get lost or having to drive 40 minutes to retrieve them, said Côté.

"He thought about something that made sure that when we want to receive a parcel, it has to be easy to get one and to secure it as well - to make sure there's no theft, there's no littering, so that it's something easy to retrieve," said Vignola Côté.

Their lockers will soon be completely made in Boisbriand instead of being sourced in Europe, making them a 100% made-in-Quebec company.