iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Papineau Ave. towards the Jacques-Cartier Bridge closed due to sinkhole

image.png

One of the major approaches to the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal is closed for emergency road work.

A sinkhole appeared Monday on Papineau Ave. between Sherbrooke and Ontario streets heading south and road crews are now working to repair it.

The hole is several metres in diametre, and construction will be done very near a water main.

Papineau is closed until at least Wednesday and those who need to access the bridge should take Iberville St.  

        View this post on Instagram                      

A post shared by CTV Montreal (@ctvmontreal)

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error