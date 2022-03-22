Papineau Ave. towards the Jacques-Cartier Bridge closed due to sinkhole

One of the major approaches to the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal is closed for emergency road work.

A sinkhole appeared Monday on Papineau Ave. between Sherbrooke and Ontario streets heading south and road crews are now working to repair it.

The hole is several metres in diametre, and construction will be done very near a water main.

Papineau is closed until at least Wednesday and those who need to access the bridge should take Iberville St.

