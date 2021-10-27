Paramedics in Quebec are fed up -- and half are looking for new jobs

Paramedics across Quebec say they are overworked and underpaid – and many are thinking of leaving the profession.

As many as 70 percent of paramedics are thinking on quitting, according to a survey conducted by the one of the unions representing paramedics in Quebec.

The CSN surveyed 450 of its 3,200 paramedics to find out how they felt about their careers.

In addition to those thinking about quitting, 50 per cent say they have already started looking for new work.

The ATPH, a union representing paramedics around Quebec City found similar findings, too. After surveying 70 per cent of their workers, half of them said the same thing.

The unions say the main reasons for reconsidering their careers are poor management, low pay, poor work-life balance, and a lack of recognition for their work.

The surveys come as Health Minister Christian Dube announced earlier this month that paramedics would be asked to assist in long-term care homes and hospitals. It's part of the government's plan to ease the ongoing staffing crisis in the health-care system.

The CSN is currently in the process of negotiating with the government to renew its collective agreement and says it's presented these surveys to the Health Ministry.