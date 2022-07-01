iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Paramedics strike at 40 Quebec ambulance services, want pay increase

image.jpg

Paramedics working at 40 Quebec ambulance services across the province, including the provincial capital, began a strike today.

Daniel Chouinard, the president of the union that represents the paramedics, says the strike won't affect the level of care provided to patients due to the province's essential services law.

He says the strike will see paramedics stop doing certain tasks, such as completing billing forms and limiting the hours when non-urgent services like transporting patients home from hospitals are offered.

Chouinard says the union wants the same salary and retirement conditions as other health-care workers in the province.

The union, which represents 2,500 pre-hospital service workers including paramedics, has been in negotiation with the provincial government since September 2021.

Outside of the cities of Montreal and Laval, ambulance services in Quebec are offered by private companies who contract with regional health authorities, though salaries are set by the province.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 1, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*