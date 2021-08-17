Parc Ex borough steps in after femicide victim's belongings strewn on the street

The Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough in Montreal has stepped in after the possessions belonging to a murdered woman were discovered strewn on the street.

Borough Mayor Guiliana Fumagalli told CTV News that when she saw on Facebook that Rajinder Prabhneed Kaur's mattress and other personal possessions were on the street, she immediately went to the apartment.

"I live literally right around the corner," she said. "Notwithstanding whether I live there or not, I would have just gone and seen... Every Montrealer has been touched by this, and I went there just to make sure that things were done properly. "

Fumagalli contacted the Montreal police (SPVM) and arranged to have Kaur's possessions collected and put in storage.

Kaur was killed July 19, becoming the 14th alleged femicide of 2021 in Quebec.

The suspect in her killing, husband 30-year-old Navdeep Singh Ghotra, was discovered at the end of July in the Riviere des Prairies.

SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said that once the police release the crime scene, it is up to the family to clean it and retrieve any items.

The building manager, Bergeron said, emptied the Birnam St. apartment after no family members came forward to do so.

Fumagalli said seeing the victim's belongings on the street was upsetting.

"When I was there on site, I realized that it was you know, their whole life was there, up for grabs," she said. "Without any respect for their privacy... When I saw the schoolbooks, I said 'no.' There's something that's not right about this with their names and classroom. It's one thing seeing furniture, but there were some private items and that was very shocking."

Fumagalli said the situation is one that happens more often than many citizens realize.

"Unfortunately, it's the kind of stuff that actually happens through renovictions or whatnot," said Fumagalli. "It happens often in the City of Montreal that people's lives are out there on the streets. I honestly I feel for everybody because to have your life spread publicly for everyone. That's the part that is sad."