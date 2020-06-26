Parc-Extension police station to be relocated on Monday

Montreal police who work in Parc-Extension are being relocated from Station 33 as of June 29, the force announced on its website.

This means Station 33’s service counter will be closed to citizens.

“Until a new location is identified and ready to receive our staff, we invite the population of the area to go to the service counter at Station 31, which is just across the street from Jarry Park,” the SPVM’s website reads. “Or to that of Station 26 to report an event, file a complaint or speak to an agent.”

The force says Station 33 officers will still respond to local calls from Parc-Extension.

“This is a move that does not change service to citizens,” the website says.

The police officers who worked out of the station will be temporarily moved to Operational Centre North, according to the SPVM.

"The SPVM has chosen a building that already accommodates some of its other units," the SPVM said in a statement. "The space can temporarily accommodate PDQ 33's personnel until the Service de la gestion et de la panification immobiliere of Ville de Montreal (SGPI) finds a building that meets its needs. The SGPI is already actively looking for a building."

Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery issued a statement when she heard the news.

“First NDG, then Park Extension,” she said. “Sad to see another neighbourhood is losing their police station without the input of the local community.”

Earlier this year, NDG's station was merged with the one in Côte-Saint-Luc, much to the dismay of NDG residents who weren't consulted.

"People feel at ease walking in there, the officers there are very engaged in community functions. They come to multicultural festivals," Montgomery said of NDG's station at the time.