Parc-Extension police station to be relocated on Monday

This means Station 33’s service counter will be closed to citizens.

“Until a new location is identified and ready to receive our staff, we invite the population of the area to go to the service counter at Station 31, which is just across the street from Jarry Park,” the SPVM’s website reads. “Or to that of Station 26 to report an event, file a complaint or speak to an agent.”

The force says Station 33 officers will still respond to local calls from Parc-Extension.

“This is a move that does not change service to citizens,” the website says.

Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce Mayor Sue Montgomery issued a statement when she heard the news.

“First NDG, then Park Extension,” she said. “Sad to see another neighbourhood is losing their police station without the input of the local community.”

Earlier this year, NDG's station was merged with the one in Côte-Saint-Luc, much to the dismay of NDG residents who weren't consulted.

"People feel at ease walking in there, the officers there are very engaged in community functions. They come to multicultural festivals," Montgomery said of NDG's station at the time.

The SPVM is calling the move temporary, but has not yet provided details on where the officers will end up.