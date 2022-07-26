Parc Safari looking for lifeguards after COVID-19 outbreak among staff

Parc Safari has been forced to close its Dolphins' Lagoon and Dino wading pool this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its lifeguards.

"The lifeguards who tested positive for COVID-19 were not on site in the previous days and people who have been in direct contact with them since have tested negative," the park notes. "On-site staff will be tested every morning to prevent an outbreak."

The park states if cases do not increase over the next few days, the Tropical Oasis will remain open for the week.

The Dolphins' Lagoon and Dino wading pool are expected to reopen on Saturday.

Park officials say they are now looking to hire two lifeguards with a minimum Bronze Cross certification.

Anyone interested in a full-time, part-time or temporary position can e-mail rh@parcsafari.com