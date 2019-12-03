Parental leave for adoptive parents: Legault government offers changes
The Legault government says it will offer parents of adopted children more time off, but it will not be part of the Québec Parental Insurance Plan.
Pressure on Tuesday increased on Labour Minister Jean Boulet as adoptive parents denounced Bill 51 that would have given adoptive families 52 weeks of parental leave if they adopted a child from outside Quebec, or 42 weeks if they adopted a child from Quebec. Biological parents are allowed a maximum of 59 weeks of leave.
The Federation of Quebec Adoptive Parents criticized the bill, along with five other related organizations.
They said the bill discriminated against adoptive children, who may feel abandoned and have to build strong bonds with their adoptive parents.
They also pointed out that the bill created two classes of adoptive families in Quebec: those who adopt internationally and others.
