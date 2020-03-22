Parents at Laval Senior worried after COVID-19 case diagnosed

Some parents and students at Laval Senior Academy would like more information after being informed that “a person” tested positive for COVID-19 at the school.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board sent a letter to parents Saturday night saying “a person from Laval Senior high school was declared positive for COVID-19. This person returned from a trip abroad and is currently in quarantine.”

Parents have been posting on the school’s Facebook page asking that the school provide more details.

One parent said she understands the need for confidentiality, but would simply like to know whether it was a staff or student, what grade and what bus route they took if any.

“At least give us something,” said the parent, who wished to remain anonymous. “Maybe a little bit more specific. Maybe you need to be quarantined?”

The letter does not specify if students or parents should quarantine, but reminds them to watch for symptoms. The school’s letter said the administration will continue to strictly follow directives from the public health department, and that “the school board cannot provide any additional information” about the identity of the person.

At many other schools, institutions and companies where people have tested positive, the practice has been to advise those who were in close proximity to the person.

Once the letter arrived in parents’ and students’ inboxes, however, the children started chatting.

The parent said her daughter and her friends immediately got on social media sites like Snapchat to try and figure out who it was.

“They’re all, ‘I think this person has it. I think that person have it,’” said the parent who witnessed her daughter checking in with her friends. “They’re freaked out too. They’re going to point fingers.”