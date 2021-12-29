Parents divided on Jan. 10 return to class plan amid Omicron wave

With the COVID-19 Omicron variant continuing its spread, many Montreal-area parents are left wondering whether their children should be returning to classrooms in person when the holidays end.

Willy Versteeg is waiting for news on whether his elementary school-aged children will be back in class in the New Year.

"I feel like Omicron is going so fast — we’ll have this one week and then we’ll see," he said. "It’ll either blow over or it’ll get worse. Our school at least has one more week then we’ll see."

While some parents do not want their kids staying home again, others are worried that those children who are not fully vaccinated may be at greater risk of getting infected.

"It’s too risky and they only have one shot. No. I don’t think it’s time," one parent said.

Most English schools are slated to reopen classrooms Jan. 10, but some like the English Parents Committee Association (EPCA) want a plan in place if that doesn't happen.

"(We're) going to follow what public health says, but our position has always been — if the kids are home, then online learning has to be ready," said EPCA president Kathy Korakakis.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) said it has no plans to alter the Jan. 10 return to class date.

Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers president Heidi Yetman said its members are ready to go back to online learning.

"Because we’ve been in this for 22 months, most schools are prepared," she said.

Korakakis admits that the decision on whether to head back to class or not is a polarizing one for parents.

"For some kids, they really need to be in class to learn. It’s not an easy thing," she said.