Parents need to know the signs of eating disorder, says Montreal mother

A Montreal mother is sharing the story of her child's eating disorder and the road to recovery.

The mother, who asked to be identified only as Magali to protect her daughter’s identity, says the disorder reached its most challenging point when her child was just nine years old.

"At that age, she just dropped, and we had to run to the hospital," said Magali, who asked that CTV use the name 'Chloe' for her daughter.

Over the course of two years, Chloe slowly stopped eating. Magali says she was suffering with severe anxiety that turned into a fear of food.

She was referred to an offshoot clinic with the Montreal Children’s Hospital, which specializes in eating disorders, and has since regained her strength.

However, she says parents need to know the signs of an emerging disorder.

To hear Magali and Chloe's story, watch the video report above by CTV’s Luca Caruso-Moro

LIST OF MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES IN QUEBEC

If ever you need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:

Your family doctor (if you have one)

Your local CLSC, CISSS or CIUSSS: 811

AMI-Quebec: 514-486-1448

Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA): 514-521-4993

Centre Interligne Inc.: (for issues related to sexual orientation): 514-866-0103

Depressives Anonymous: 514-278-2130

Groupe d'entraide pour un mieux-être: (GEME): 450-332-4463

Quebec Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Foundation: 514-727-0012

Société québécoise de la schizophrénie: 514-251-4000 x3400

Suicide Action Montreal: 1 866 277 3553

Suicide Prevention Service: 1 866 APPELLE

Veterans Affairs Canada: 1 800 268-7708

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.