Parents of students with special needs can arrange to pick up essential items from closed schools

Parents of students with special needs in Quebec can now make appointments to retrieve essential materials that may have been left at schools when they were closed after the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread rapidly.

Parents and students cannot go in the school, but can make arrangements with the administration to have someone retrieve reading glasses, orthodontics, assistive technology, medication or other items, which will be brought outside.

Both the English Montreal School Board and Commission scolaire de Montreal confirmed that arrangements can be made by contacting the school principal.

All other non-essential items cannot be retrieved yet.

Parents must include the student's name, locker number and combination along with a description and location of the item, which will be retrieved, placed in a bag and brought outside adhering to appropriate physical distancing protocols.