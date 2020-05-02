Parents wanting spots held in daycares must pay a fee, minister

Parents who decide not to send their child back to an educational childcare service will have to pay a fee if they want to keep their place until September 1, the Quebec Minister of Families Mathieu Lacombe said on Friday.

At a news conference Monday at the National Assembly, the minister assured parents that if they make this decision, “your place will be maintained until September 1 without your having to pay any fees.”

In a message posted on Facebook on Friday evening, however, Lacombe corrected the comment, saying that he should “rather have said: ‘That parents will not have to pay before the return TO NORMAL in the network, this spring or this summer, when we allow 100 per cent of children to return.’”

“The compensation we will offer to daycare centres, subsidized or unsubsidized daycares as well as home childcare providers, is constructed this way,” he explained. “This is also what we have already given as directives to the network.”

Daycares are scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.