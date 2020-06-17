Parking lots to reopen Thursday at most of Montreal's parks

By Selena Ross, CTV Montreal

After being closed for six weeks, the parking lots at most of Montreal’s parks will now reopen as of Thursday, June 18, city authorities announced Wednesday.

People will be able to park again at Jarry, Mount Royal, Maisonneuve, Fréderic-Back and Réné-Lévesque parks, along with nature parks on Île-de-la-Visitation and Île Notre-Dame, the city said in a press release.

Park Lafontaine is an exception: the city said its lot would stay closed until further notice. Likewise with the Cap-Saint-Jacques nature park, which will remain closed.

The lots were closed in order to decrease the number of people flocking to the parks from outside the surrounding areas and therefore making it harder to keep a two-metre distance from each other once in the park.

The city reminded the public that the public health law about keeping two metres from people outside your household is still in place and must be respected at all times.

The city said it is still keeping close watch on the situation and is “ready to intervene.”