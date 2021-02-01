iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Parliamentary business at Quebec's National Assembly to resume in person Tuesday, with restrictions

The National Assembly sits for question question period Tuesday, February 6, 2018 as the legislature resumes for its Spring session, in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

After a break of more than a month, parliamentary business will resume in person Tuesday morning in Quebec City, with additional health measures.

Of the 125 elected members, only 37 will have access at the same time to the Salon bleu as last fall.

Masks will be mandatory inside the buildings, except for those chairing sessions or speaking.

Plexiglas has been added in all the rooms and the schedule of proceedings has been adjusted to respect the curfew.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error