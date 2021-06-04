Part of Highway 40 in Montreal's West Island reopened after truck hits sign

A section of Highway 40 has reopened after a truck hit an overhead sign near the Morgan Boulevard exit, in Montreal's West Island.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), a truck with a hydraulic lift hit the structure late Thursday night, forcing the closure of the eastbound lanes between Anciens Combattants Boulevard and Morgan Boulevard.

***TERMINÉ*** ��#A40 est // Bris structure panneaux MTQ au niveau du boul. MORGAN // Structure retirée // RÉOUVERTURE COMPLÈTE #A40 est entre Anciens-Combattants et Morgan, avec patrouille de retenue // Événement terminé.

Traffic heading towards downtown Montreal from the west was guided off the highway towards Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

Detours brought drivers either to Highway 20, or south to Highway 30 in the Montérégie.

Officials say the structure was removed.