Part of the Victoria Bridge will be closed for maintenance this week

The Victoria Bridge has two lanes for car traffic, and also carries trains (May 3, 2019)

The Victoria Bridge will be partially closed this week to allow Canadian National Railway (CN) to perform maintenance work on the structure.

The Montreal-bound lane will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Around the closure, the bridge will function according to its regular schedule:

  • It will have two lanes open towards Montreal between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and
  • It will have two lanes open heading to the south shore between 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Officials note work could be postponed in event of bad weather or operational constraints.

CN reminds commuters that trucks are not allowed to travel on the Victoria Bridge.

