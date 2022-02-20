Part two of Quebec City 'freedom' protest continues; four arrests made Saturday

Round-two of the Quebec City ‘freedom’ protests is continuing Sunday, with demonstrators gathering in protest of COVID-19 health measures.

The crowd is considerably quieter on Sunday morning, after thousands packed into the provincial capital for rallies, concerts and speeches the day before.

A much quieter morning in Quebec City. I counted fewer than two dozen trucks on Rene Levesque Boulevard. The events are set to start at 11AM. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/oJCYEXjR8E

Four arrests and 99 tickets were handed out Saturday, according to Quebec City police (SPVQ). Two were charged under the Criminal Code for assault and indecent action, and two others were charged for infractions of the city’s Peace and Good Order regulations.

Protestors were spotted forming a human chain to carry bags of stuffed animals to a stage near the Tourny fountain, where organizers distributed the toys to children at the event.

Children were also seen writing messages in marker on a school bus, with phrases such as “I’m Sam, 9 years old and I’m tired of the mask [sic]” and “F…. Trudo” scrawled on its yellow surface.

At 6:15: the DJs have taken over and it’s actually warmer than before @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/lpalzA7kjA

“The pandemic, it’s over, it’s over, we have to abolish everything, we’re tired, that’s enough,” said protestor Christian Martel Saturday, who called for an outright end to the vaccine passport and mandates requiring children to be masked at school.

Vaccine passports are already no longer needed to enter big box stores, as well as branches of the SQDC and the SAQ. As of Feb. 21, it will no longer be required in places of worship. It is set to be completely withdrawn as of March 14, when a majority of the sanitary measures will have been relaxed.

A person waves a Canadian flag as hundreds of people demonstrate against COVID-19 measures in front of the legislature in Quebec City, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec City’s first round of protests took place a few weeks ago, with participants vowing to return for the weekend of Feb. 18. This time around, the city’s police have been granted further power to close streets as a preventative measures, if necessary.

During Quebec’s initial four-day demonstration, police made three arrests and handed out 170 tickets.

The jury's still out on whether protestors will return to Quebec City once again.

No decision yet on if there will be another protest in Quebec City. Organizers say they want to see how the government responds this coming week ⁦@CTVMontreal⁩ pic.twitter.com/vnaBbOP5Bz

With files from CTV's Kelly Greig and The Canadian Press.

This is a developing story that will be updated.