Parti Quebecois blames the Legault government for Atlantic bubble trouble

The Gaspé and the Magdalen Islands are fed up with the traffic restrictions imposed by New Brunswick due to COVID-19, according to Parti Québécois MNAs.

The Atlantic province prohibits Quebecers from entering its territory except for those travelling directly, without stopping, to the Magdalen Islands. On Wednesday, members of the Parti Québécois (PQ) denounced those rules as absurd, causing potentially dangerous situations.

For example, a couple from Terrebonne who had a collision with a moose in New Brunswick, on their way to the Magdalen Islands, were left abandoned on the side of the road by the police who did not let them enter their police car.

Gaspésiens cannot go to Pointe-à-la-Croix to do their shopping because the Quebec municipality has been integrated into the Atlantic bubble, meaning New Brunswickers can cross to do their shopping, but not Quebecers.

The PQ accused the CAQ government of passing its responsibilities to the government of New Brunswick.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.