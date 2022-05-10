Parti Quebecois calls for closure of Roxham Road border crossing

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is calling for the closure of Roxham Road, the entry route to Canada for irregular immigrants from the US.

A record number of entries has been recorded since the reopening of the road in November, with reports saying around 8,000 asylum claims have been made.

"We are, for the first three months of the year, at 7,000 entries, and we will soon reach 10,000 entries," said PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé, during a press scrum Tuesday morning at the National Assembly. "This is more than 90 per cent of the illegal entries in Canada. It can't go on."

Alongside him, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said that the federal government deliberately reopened Roxham Road, knowing full well that Quebec did not have the integration capacity to receive this flood of arrivals.

"It's chaos, and it's probably intentional," he said. "It's intentional in the sense that the Quebec government has asked for a completely different management of Roxham Road."

Bérubé is calling for the federal government to open another port of entry for irregular immigration into Ontario instead.

"Why is this happening in Quebec?" he said. "Obviously, there is no sensitivity (on the part of the federal government) to integration skills and then to French. Ottawa doesn't give a damn."

Under the Safe Third Country Agreement, which came into effect in 2004, Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe havens to seek refuge and protection. This means, in practice, that Canada can turn away a potential refugee who arrives at land ports of entry along the Canada-U.S. border because that refugee must pursue his or her asylum claim in the United States, where he or she first arrived.

It is this arrangement that has caused asylum seekers to use the Roxham Road in the Monteregie region because it is not an official port of entry, and Canada must hear their asylum claims.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 10, 2022.