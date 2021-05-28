Parti Quebecois calls for discussion on raising taxes, gas prices as pollution rates rise

The opposition Parti Quebecois is calling for a public debate on the ever-increasing pollution generated by cars in Quebec.

The PQ suggests that the door should be opened to a possible increase in fuel prices and higher taxes on more polluting vehicles.

PQ MNA Sylvain Gaudreault called on the recently-formed government scientific committee to examine the findings of the latest report by the Commissioner for Sustainable Development

The report, tabled Thursday, concludes that Quebec is a falling behind other governments in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions caused by road transportation among a group of comparable regions.

Commissioner Paul Lanoie shows that financial incentives or higher taxes on fuel at the pump have reduced pollution in other countries more effectively than in Quebec.

In an interview with The Canadian Press on Friday, Gaudreault said that the report is a strong signal for the government to move on this front.

He also called for the new advisory committee on climate change set up by the government to examine the commissioner's report and make recommendations.

In Quebec, GHG emissions from road transportation increased by 59 per cent between 1990 and 2018.

