iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Parti Quebecois calls to close Roxham Road, with SQ intervention if necessary


image.jpg

Quebec must shut down Roxham Road on its own, with the help of the provincial police if necessary, according to the Parti Québécois (PQ).

The PQ is making that proposal in a motion tabled in the legislature late Thursday morning.

In a press scrum in the Quebec legislature Thursday morning, PQ MNA Pascal Bérubé said the current situation is untenable.

Roxham Road is a passageway into Canada via the Eastern Townships used for irregular immigration from the United States.

The provincial Liberal opposition has already indicated that it will not vote in favour of this motion.

People who use this route then claim asylum in Canada, and the Quebec government manages the claimants. An article in 'La Presse' revealed Thursday that it costs up to $20 million a month in extra social security payments to asylum seekers.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 2, 2023

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*