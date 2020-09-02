Parts of Quebec brace for strong storms and heavy rain

Despite a return to summery warmth on Wednesday, parts of Quebec are bracing for very strong storms and heavy rain.



Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches as a cold front sweeps across the province. Some communities could see storms capable of producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.



The Montreal area is expecting active weather to move in by late afternoon or early evening, which could slow down the evening commute. Ahead of the thunderstorms, the city will see wind gusts up to 50 km/h during the day with even stronger gusts as the cold front moves through.



Strong southwesterly winds will drive temperatures up. The forecast high for Montreal on Wednesday is 26 degrees Celsius and it will feel like 32 degrees Celsius with humidity. (The normal high is 22 degrees Celsius.)

The stormy weather comes on the heels of a very wet August. With 174mm of rain, Montreal recorded its eighth wettest August on record. (Normal rainfall for August in Montreal is 94mm.)



Montreal saw three rounds of heavy rain in August, including close to 40mm on Aug. 4 associated with the remnants of Hurricane Isaias.



Other parts of southern and central Quebec received between 30 and 100 mm of rain from the same storm.









