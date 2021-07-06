iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Parts of southern Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch

image.jpg

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for numerous municipalities across southern Quebec by Environment Canada.

"[Tuesday] afternoon and evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the agency states. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The watch is in effect for:

  • Beauce
  • Drummondville-Bois-Francs
  • Eastern Townships
  • Greater Montreal
  • Lachute-Saint-Jérôme
  • Lanaudière
  • Laurentians
  • Mauricie
  • Pontiac
  • Quebec City
  • Richelieu Valley-Saint-Hyacinthe
  • Upper Gatineau-Lièvre-Papineau
  • Vaudreuil-Soulanges-Huntington

Environment Canada advises against water-related activities as they may be unsafe due to potentially violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year," it adds. "Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors."

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error