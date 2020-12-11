Parts of the Laurentians set to fall into the red zone on Monday

If you were thinking of heading up north to a restaurant in an attempt to dodge COVID-19 restrictions in the city, you'll have to get that dinner in this weekend.

Health authorities say two MRCs in the Laurentians — the MRC Laurentides and the MRC des Pays-d'en-Haut — will be placed into the red zone beginning on Monday. (The map shown is what the map will look like starting on Monday — get a closer look on the Quebec government website here.)

That means red-zone restrictions, including restaurant closures, will begin to be applied to a lot of well-travelled places, including St. Sauveur, Ste. Adele and Mont-Tremblant.

Places like Lachute and Mont-Laurier, meantime, will stay orange — for now.

Health minister Christian Dubé says the move is being made because of the worsening COVID situation in the Laurentians.

(Incidentally, those living in red zones who travel to orange zones to dine could theoretically be subject to a fine.)