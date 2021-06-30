Pascal Berube stepping down as PQ parliamentary leader

Pascal Berube will step down as the Parti Quebecois' parliamentary leader at the end of summer.

The Matane-Matapedia MNA made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that while the experience was “unique and enriching,” the time had come for someone else to take over.

“Being parliamentary leader of a political party is demanding, both from a personal and professional point of view,” he said. “After almost three years in this position, I want to pass the torch to be able to devote myself more to my files and, above all, to my constituents.”

PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon thanked Berube for his “invaluable” contributions.

“I want to salute his impeccable work, which everyone recognizes. The fights he led, both for French, for secularism and for independence, have allowed the parliamentary wing of the Parti Quebecois to be more relevant than ever to the National Assembly,” he said in a statement.

A new parliamentary leader will be appointed before the next National Assembly session begins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2021.