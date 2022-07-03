iHeartRadio
Passenger in critical condition after two cars collide in the Laurentians

An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.

A person is in critical condition following a head-on collision Sunday in Rivière-Rouge, in the Laurentians. Six people were involved in the two-car accident.

Around 4:45 p.m., first responders reported to the scene of a head-on collision on Highway 117 in Rivière-Rouge.

Three people were in each of the two vehicles involved in the crash. At least one person suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Highway 117 was closed in both directions and a detour was set on Chemin des Rapides, which has been accessible to heavy vehicles since 6:15 p.m.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 3, 2022.  

