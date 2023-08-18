iHeartRadio
Passerby finds missing Montreal jet-skier alive on riverbank


The jet-skier reported missing Thursday night after taking to the St. Lawrence River has been found alive, Quebec police say.

The man, a Montreal-area resident in his 40s, was discovered on the banks of Les Côteaux just west of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, where he was originally reported missing. 

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), he was found by a citizen who alerted authorities. He suffered from hypothermia and received immediate medical care. 

Police learned that the man, who was wearing a lifejacket, had limited jet-ski experience. An acquaintance reported his disappearance around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday after he ventured into the waters by himself and didn't return. 

The search began Thursday night and resumed Friday morning, with boats and helicopters deployed. 

Evidently, it's been a busy 24 hours for good Samaritans; Thursday night in Montreal, a pair of boaters stranded in the Lachine Rapids were rescued by a kayaker.  

With files from The Canadian Press.  

