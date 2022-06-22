Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers

For days, people have been sleeping in tents outside passport offices amid a backlog in the processing of travel documents.

The federal government said the situation was unacceptable and something would be done.

So on Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.

Passport office doesn’t want people sleeping there overnight, but they also put in toilets. pic.twitter.com/ecsDRfaA8E

Travellers are wondering who's going to pay for this.

