Patients and staff infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Lakeshore Hospital

The Lakeshore General Hospital is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff.

“We are confirming a COVID-19 outbreak at Lakeshore General Hospital where less than five patients and staff have tested positive,” said Montreal West Island health and social services centre (CIUSSS-OIM) spokesperson Helene Bergeron-Gamache in an email. “Note that these people are double vaccinated.”

The health authority cannot confirm the location of the outbreak in the hospital, but a source tells CTV News it was on the third floor.

An epidemiological investigation is ongoing, Bergeron-Gamache said, adding “no procedural breach in connection with the wearing of personal protective equipment has been observed.”

Infection control measures were put in place following the outbreak being uncovered, and test results from other patients and staff in the affected unit have so far come back negative, Bergeron-Gamache confirmed.