Patrice Bernier quits his position as assistant coach of CF Montreal

Could this be a foretaste of what awaits CF Montreal in the Thierry Henry saga?

Patrice Bernier announced in a news release on Saturday that he was leaving his position as assistant coach of CF Montreal to become a soccer match analyst for the TVA Sports network.

The Quebecer, however, will retain his duties at the club's Academy as post-training supervisor, particularly with the Under-23 team.

"The past year has presented me with new perspectives that have made me reflect on my journey and my family life and have led me to make a decision and let the club know about it," said Bernier.

CF Montreal president and CEO Kevin Gilmore said that "we respect the decision made by Patrice in this particular context."

Bernier will be tasked with analyzing CF Montreal matches as well as other MLS matches on the TVA Sports network. He will also be part of the broadcast team for Euro 2020 matches, which runs from June 11 to July 11 2021.

Earlier this week, British tabloid The Daily Mirror reported that the English Championship side Bournemouth's board of directors will suggest that its owner, Russian Maxim Demin, hire Henry to replace head coach Jason Tindall, fired two weeks ago.

Tindall took over as head of the club from Eddie Howe following the club's relegation to the second division.

The Daily Mirror wrote that the Cherries "believed they had convinced Henry to become their next coach."

Several media outlets, including L'Équipe in France and the Sky Sports channel in England, have also linked the CF Montreal head coach to the Championship club, the second division of English football.

Henry, who is 43, is said to be on a list of candidates along with his ex-Arsenal teammate Patrick Vieira, John Terry and David Wagner. The Daily Mirror reported that Demin would only have Henry and Wagner as an option.

Reached by email, a spokesperson for CF Montreal said the club would not react to these rumours.

Henry, who also led AS Monaco, joined the Montreal Impact in November 2019. He then signed a two-year pact.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.