Patrick Roy up for top Quebec Major Junior Hockey League general manager

Former Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Patrick Roy is among the finalists for the Maurice Fillion Trophy, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced Tuesday.

The other finalists for the honour, which is awarded annually to the QMJHL's top general manager, are Stéphane Julien and Jim Hulton.

Roy led the Quebec Remparts (51-15-2) to the Jean-Rougeau Trophy, awarded to the regular season champion team in the Courteau Circuit, for the third time in the modern era.

Julien helped the Sherbrooke Phoenix (46-17-2-3) finish first in the Western Association this season. He was the architect of a quick rebuild after finishing 16th last year.

Finally, Hulton, who won this honour last year, propelled the Charlottetown Islanders (48-13-7) to second place in the QMJHL standings, just behind the Remparts.

The Maurice Filion Trophy has been awarded since the 2005-06 season.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 17, 2022.