Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to visit storm-ravaged Magdalen Islands


image.jpg

Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, will make a stop in the Magdalen Islands, a region devastated by the post-tropical storm Fiona.

He made the announcement Sunday during a visit to the riding of Joliette, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.

The leader plans to make a stop in the morning on Monday but will end his day in Montreal for a local debate. Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) leader and incumbent premier François Legault is expected to be in the Islands the same day.

It's a tight race in the Magdalen Islands riding, with the CAQ and PQ polling head-to-head. The incumbent PQ member Joël Arseneau is running to keep his seat.

PQ TOUR RESUMES

After suspending his activities due to flu-like symptoms on Friday, St-Pierre Plamondon resumed his activities Sunday testing negative for COVID-19 via a PCR test.

The PQ caravan is expected to make stops Sunday in Joliette Terrebonne and Montreal.

