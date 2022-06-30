iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Pay equity agreement reached for 2,000 medical equipment sterilization workers

A gynecologist is seen sitting near medical equipment. (MART PRODUCTION / Pexels)

An agreement in principle has been reached to offer pay equity payments to 2,000 medical equipment sterilization workers.

The agreement settles complaints dating back to 2010 and 2015, representing thousands of dollars.

They involve 2,000 medical device reprocessors, primarily women, who sterilize surgical and medical equipment.

The tentative agreement was reached by three major labour organizations: the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS), and the FTQ-affiliated Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES).

The agreement will have to be submitted to members in the next few days.

Until then, its contents are not being disclosed.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 30, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*